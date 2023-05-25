First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

