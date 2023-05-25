Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 988 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

