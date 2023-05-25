Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

