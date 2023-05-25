Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 212,051 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 212,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

