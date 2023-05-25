Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,252 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

