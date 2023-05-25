Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

