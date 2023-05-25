Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

HBAN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

