Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

CINF opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.