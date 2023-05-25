Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

