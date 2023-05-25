Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.93 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.