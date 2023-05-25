Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

