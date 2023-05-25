Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,533 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

