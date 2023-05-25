Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of GitLab worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

GTLB stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

