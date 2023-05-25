Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,345.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,557.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,974.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,325.33 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.