Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.