Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

