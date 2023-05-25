Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.