153,500 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

