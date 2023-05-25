AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

AER stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

