PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

DVN stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

