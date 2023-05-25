PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.