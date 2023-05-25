PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,661 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 813,365 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

