First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.