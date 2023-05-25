Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 20,664 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Assurant worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $185.97.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

