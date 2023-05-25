PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $111.37.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

