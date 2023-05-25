PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 156,496 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

