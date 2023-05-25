PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 397,760 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.56% of PureCycle Technologies worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.