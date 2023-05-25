PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 363.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after buying an additional 1,128,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

