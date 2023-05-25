PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

