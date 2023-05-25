PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 203 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

