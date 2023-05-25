Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Buys 22,776 Shares of Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall purchased 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,025.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Allan Marshall bought 4,095 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $18,058.95.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Allan Marshall purchased 4,334 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $18,766.22.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Upexi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Upexi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

