Institutional Venture Partners Sells 70,416 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

