Insider Selling: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$903.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.40 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.5923001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

