Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Suresh L. Sani Purchases 4,416 Shares

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

