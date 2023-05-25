Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 34,310 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 34,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,385.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,171,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,661,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crexendo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

