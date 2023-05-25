Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Buys $69,331.20 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.