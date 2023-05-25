Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP Sells $65,428.07 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
KTOS stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
