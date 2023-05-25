Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells C$71,469.00 in Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$19.66 and a one year high of C$29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$903.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.5923001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.