Timothy L. Dupree Sells 4,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -299.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

