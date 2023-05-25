Allan Marshall Buys 22,776 Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) CEO Allan Marshall purchased 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,025.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Allan Marshall purchased 4,095 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,058.95.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Allan Marshall bought 4,334 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,766.22.

Upexi Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Upexi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPXI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upexi during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

