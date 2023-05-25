Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Sells $76,760.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -299.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kelly Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.