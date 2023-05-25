Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $67,599.36 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspirato alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.