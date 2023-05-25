Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $84,976.22 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $84,976.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,183 shares in the company, valued at $64,230,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $494.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.33.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
