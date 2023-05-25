Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $84,976.22 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $84,976.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,183 shares in the company, valued at $64,230,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $494.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.