Douglas M. Shipley Sells 3,997 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $84,976.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,021,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 26.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

