Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) CFO Jeffrey G. Black Acquires 43,492 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

