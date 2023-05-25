Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) CFO Acquires $96,552.24 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Stories

