Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $90,012.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

