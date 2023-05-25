FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

