Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

NYSE:DECK opened at $440.33 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $235.94 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

