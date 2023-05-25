Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 3,065 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $447,827.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,265.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

